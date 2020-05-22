بالفيديو – سلمى حايك تقود حملة لمكافحة العنف الأسري في زمن كورونا

View this post on Instagram

We #standwithwomen by listening to their voices. We stand with women by responding to their unique and various needs. We stand in solidarity with ALL women during this critical time when gender-based violence is increasing and access to health services is limited. If you want to join @ChimeforChange and the #Keringfoundation in supporting this movement or learn more about it, go to the link in my bio. Apoyamos a las mujeres cuando escuchamos sus voces. Apoyamos a las mujeres cuando respondemos a sus variados y especificas necesidades. Nos unimos a las mujeres durante estos momentos críticos cuando la violencia de género está aumentando y el acceso a los servicios de salud es limitado. Si quieres ser parte del movimiento con #StandWithWomen únete a nosotros en el enlace de mi biografía. #guccicommunity #keringforwomen #gucciequilibrium