بالفيديو – سلمى حايك تقود حملة لمكافحة العنف الأسري في زمن كورونا
أطلقت الممثلة سلمى حايك، التي رُشّحت في وقتٍ سابقٍ لجائزة الأوسكار، حملة لمكافحة العنف ضد المرأة مع اضطرار الكثير من النساء للبقاء في منازلهن في ظل إجراءات الإغلاق والعزل بسبب تفشي فيروس كورونا.
وقد حثت سلمى الملايين من متابعيها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي على التضامن مع المرأة. وقالت في مقطع فيديو نشرته على حسابها على انستغرام الذي يتابعه نحو 15 مليون شخص، “نبقى داخل منازلنا لحماية أنفسنا من خطر وباء كوفيد-19، لكن ما الحل إذا كان منزلنا بحدّ ذاته مصدر تهديد لنا”.
وأضافت، “من المهم جدّاً أن نتخذ موقفاً صارماً بوجه العنف القائم على نوع الجنس… فيمكننا حقّاً أن نُحدث تغييراً إذا اجتمعت أصواتنا وصرخنا معاً: كفى!”.
وستشرف على الحملة التي تحمل اسم “تضامن مع النساء” مبادرة “Chime For Change” التي أطلقتها دار أزياء غوتشي الشهيرة وأسستها حايك والمغنية بيونسيه في العام 2013، وستساعد في تمويل المنظمات التي تكافح العنف الأسري في أنحاء العالم.
We #standwithwomen by listening to their voices. We stand with women by responding to their unique and various needs. We stand in solidarity with ALL women during this critical time when gender-based violence is increasing and access to health services is limited. If you want to join @ChimeforChange and the #Keringfoundation in supporting this movement or learn more about it, go to the link in my bio. Apoyamos a las mujeres cuando escuchamos sus voces. Apoyamos a las mujeres cuando respondemos a sus variados y especificas necesidades. Nos unimos a las mujeres durante estos momentos críticos cuando la violencia de género está aumentando y el acceso a los servicios de salud es limitado. Si quieres ser parte del movimiento con #StandWithWomen únete a nosotros en el enlace de mi biografía. #guccicommunity #keringforwomen #gucciequilibrium