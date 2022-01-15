بالفيديو: مسلح يحتجز رهائن في كنيس بولاية تكساس الأميركية

احتجز مسلح رهائن في كنيس “بيث إسرائيل” في كوليفيل بولاية تكساس الأمريكية يوم السبت، وفقا لتغريدات شرطة كوليفيل و”بي إن أو نيوز”.

وذكرت شرطة كوليفيل أن فرق SWAT وصلت إلى المكان، وأنه تم إجلاء جميع السكان في المنطقة المجاورة، ودعت لتجنب المنطقة.

وأفادت وسائل الإعلام بأن الشرطة بدأت مفاوضاتها مع محتجز الرهائن، ولم تتحدد هويته بعد.

وأشارت إلى أن المسلح اقتحم الكنيس خلال بث مباشر، حيث سمع وهو يقول “سأموت”.

هذا، ووفقا لشرطة كوليفيل لم تقع إصابات في الوقت الحالي.

وأكد البيت الأبيض أن الرئيس جو بايدن يتابع آخر التطورات في الكنيس.

ولا يعرف حاليا عدد الأشخاص الموجودين هناك، حيث دخل المسلح خلال صلاة السبت، حيث أن الكنيس يضم أكثر من 1600 عضو.

Texas Synagogue Hostage Drama live-streamed online, now cut out – suspect said wanted to talk to his sister, also reportedly said he's "going to die" (Warning: DISTRESSING)#Texas #Colleyville pic.twitter.com/cWEDVZ0rc5 — Newsistaan (@newsistaan) January 15, 2022

UPDATE 1/15/22, 1:20 PM The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

⚡️Hostage situation at #Texas synagogue "SWAT operations" are being conducted by Colleyville police, with reports suggesting the Rabbi and worshippers are being held hostage during a #Shabbat service. pic.twitter.com/UsT2ek2PxT — Lavoisier Cornerstone (@VoisCornerstone) January 15, 2022

#URGENT: Several hostages reported at Jewish temple in Colleyville, Texas#Colleyville l #TX

Police confirm several church-goers are being held by a gunman inside Beth Israel Temple. Several agencies are responding.

More information as soon as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/NCoIV71iUW — Dahboo7 (@dahboo7) January 15, 2022