وزير الخارجية التايلاندي يلتقي بزعيمة ميانمار السجينة

أشار وزير الخارجية التايلاندي دون برامودويناي، اليوم الأربعاء، إلى أنّه التقى بزعيمة ميانمار السجينة أونغ سان سو تشي، وإنّها “بصحة جيدة”.

وتقبع سو تشي في السجن حاليًا، حيث تقضي عقوبات تزيد على 30 سنة بسبب إدانتها بعدد من التهم، والتّي تنكرها وتستأنف أمام المحكمة العليا.

The deputy foreign minister of the publicly mandated National Unity Government (NUG) dismissed the meeting as a junta “ploy,” saying any message the Thai diplomat purported to have received from Suu Kyi should be viewed “with great suspicion”#Myanmar https://t.co/YSH13tMZ68

