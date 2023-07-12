الأربعاء 24 ذو الحجة 1444 ﻫ - 12 يوليو 2023 |
وزير الخارجية التايلاندي يلتقي بزعيمة ميانمار السجينة

منذ ساعة واحدة
أشار وزير الخارجية التايلاندي دون برامودويناي، اليوم الأربعاء، إلى أنّه التقى بزعيمة ميانمار السجينة أونغ سان سو تشي، وإنّها “بصحة جيدة”.

وتقبع سو تشي في السجن حاليًا، حيث تقضي عقوبات تزيد على 30 سنة بسبب إدانتها بعدد من التهم، والتّي تنكرها وتستأنف أمام المحكمة العليا.

    المصدر :
  • رويترز

