بالصورة: وسيم صليبي يطلق مبادرة إنسانية لمساعدة اللبنانيين على مواجهة انعكاسات الأزمة

View this post on Instagram

I read a heartbreaking article on CNN recently about my home country, Lebanon. It said that 75% of the entire country – millions of people – are in need of aid and are at risk of going hungry due to pandemic-related lockdown measures… Most of the world does not pay attention to Lebanon, but I can't stand by and watch, which is why I've put together this GoFundMe campaign. All money will go to the World Food Program (WFP) which is directly supporting those in Lebanon who need help most urgently… WFP runs an extremely effective e-card system as its primary form of food assistance for vulnerable Lebanese families who cannot meet their basic food needs. E-cards can be used to buy food in shops across Lebanon. The system allows families to choose the makeup of their meals, gives them access to fresh produce and also boosts the local economy. Thank you for reading this and for those who support by giving, I am deeply appreciative. (LINK FOR DONATION IS IN MY BIO) – Sal & Rima