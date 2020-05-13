خبيرة برنامج “عيادة الجنس” تتخلى عن مسيرتها وتنتقل إلى الصفوف الأمامية لمحاربة أزمة كورونا

View this post on Instagram

It’s crazy to think it has been almost a decade since I was a ward Nurse! I’ve temporarily and voluntarily returned back to where it all began and honestly, it’s like I never left! I’ve been so nervous and anxious about returning, not just because of the obvious risk but also because I’d lost all confidence in my clinical skills. I’m half way through the first of many 12 hour shifts and I’m so relieved at how quickly it’s all coming back to me! Turns out it IS like riding a bike (ish). Hopefully this thing will all be over soon but until then, stay home and stay safe. We’ve got this! And thank you to the wonderful staff at @chelwestft for holding my hand on my first day back 💙 Special thank you to my babes @marcelomirra89 for looking after me today 🥰❤️ @nhsenglandldn 💙 #StayHome