خبيرة برنامج “عيادة الجنس” تتخلى عن مسيرتها وتنتقل إلى الصفوف الأمامية لمحاربة أزمة كورونا
ترجمة صوت بيروت إنترناشونال
هي معروفة بخرق المحرّمات الجنسية في بريطانيا. لكنّ خبيرة برنامج الصحة الجنسية سارة موليندوا عادت إلى الصفوف الأمامية مع فريق عمل الخدمة الصحية الوطنية للمساعدة في محاربة أزمة كورونا كوفيد-19.
وقد أوقفت نجمة برنامج عيادة الجنس على القناة الرابعة، البالغة من العمر 34 عاماً، حياتها المهنية حالياً للاعتناء بمرضى فيروس كورونا.
وفي مقابلة حديثة، تحدثت سارة عن واقع المناوبات الطويلة وكيف اهتمت برجل مات وحيداً قبل أن تضطر لإخبار عائلته بنبأ وفاته عبر الهاتف.
وقالت لصحيفة The sun: “أحد مرضاي مات وحيداً في اليوم الأول لعودتي. لقد أثّر ذلك عليّ ولم أستطع منع نفسي من التفكير في الأمر لأيام”.
سارة، التي تخرّجت كممرضة عندما كان عمرها 21 عاماً فقط، تخصّصت في مجال الصحة الجنسية قبل سنوات واعترفت أنّ العودة إلى عنابر المستشفى كانت رهيبة.
وهي تعمل حالياً في مستشفى “تشيلسي ويستمنستر” في لندن وقالت أنّ أكثر شيء مفجع هو عندما يخبرها المرضى بأنهم يشعرون بالوحدة أو الخوف.
وقد دافعت سارة عن الممرضات اللواتي تم انتقادهن لنشرهن أشرطة الفيديو الراقصة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
وقالت: “ليس من المبرر أن تنفجر غضباً على الممرضات لمجرد قضائهن بعض الوقت المرح خلال الاستراحة. طالما أنّ العناية بالمريض غير معرضة للخطر لا أرى أي ضرراَ في ذلك”.
وقالت بعد أن شاركت صورة لها في ملابس المستشفى: “من الجنون أن تعتقد أنه مرّ عقد من الزمن تقريباً منذ أن كنت ممرضة مستشفى! لقد عدت بشكل مؤقت وطوعي إلى حيث بدأ كل شيء، وبصراحة، أشعر وكأنني لم أغادر أبداً!”
وتابعت: “لقد كنت متوترة جداً ومتلهفة للعودة ليس فقط بسبب المخاطر الواضحة، ولكن أيضاً لأنني فقدت كل الثقة في مهاراتي العملية. أنا حالياً في نصف مناوبتي الأولى التي تتألف من 12 ساعة وأنا مرتاحة جداً من سرعة تأقلمي على كل شيء.”
وقد كشفت سارة في أبريل أنها قد عادت إلى خط الجبهة مع فريق عمل الخدمة الصحية الوطنية للمساعدة في مكافحة وباء فيروس كورونا.
تبين لي أنّ ّالأمر أشبه بركوب الدراجة. آمل أن ينتهي هذا الأمر قريباً لكن حتى ذلك الحين، ابقوا في المنزل وابقوا بأمان! الأمر تحت السيطرة! شكراً للموظفين الرائعين في @chelwestft لمساعدتي في أول يوم عودتي.
View this post on Instagram
It’s crazy to think it has been almost a decade since I was a ward Nurse! I’ve temporarily and voluntarily returned back to where it all began and honestly, it’s like I never left! I’ve been so nervous and anxious about returning, not just because of the obvious risk but also because I’d lost all confidence in my clinical skills. I’m half way through the first of many 12 hour shifts and I’m so relieved at how quickly it’s all coming back to me! Turns out it IS like riding a bike (ish). Hopefully this thing will all be over soon but until then, stay home and stay safe. We’ve got this! And thank you to the wonderful staff at @chelwestft for holding my hand on my first day back 💙 Special thank you to my babes @marcelomirra89 for looking after me today 🥰❤️ @nhsenglandldn 💙 #StayHome
View this post on Instagram
I usually work Thursdays and we have handover at the time when we #clapforcarers so I’m happy to be off today so I can join in to thank my colleagues! I’ve been so fortunate to be welcomed back with open arms, everyone has been so lovely and helpful and made this return so seamless! My patients have truly been a delight to care for and this whole experience has reminded me why I became a Nurse! As we approach the second phase of the pandemic, let’s continue to follow the social distancing rules and guidelines set out so we don’t undo the sacrifices of the last 7 weeks! Slowly but surely, we will get out of this. #AloneTogether 🌈 💙
View this post on Instagram
“The character of a Nurse is just as important as the knowledge she possesses” Happy international Nurses Day to all the brilliant Nurses across the globe 👩🏾⚕️👩🏻⚕️👩🏼⚕️👩🏿⚕️👨🏻⚕️👩🏽⚕️ Thank you @fortnums for the gorgeous and generous gift bag 🙏🏾♥️ My return to the Hospital will be coming to an end soon 😭 but until then I’ll make the most of being back to my first love ♥️ @dailymirror #Nurse #NurseLife #InternationalNursesDay
View this post on Instagram
My feet feel like I’ve been walking on hot coal and I’m struggling not to bring work home with me so my sleeping pattern is a bit of a mess this week! But I’ve had some amazing patients who are more scared than any of us could ever imagine. Being surrounded by people dressed like this in a room on your own with no friends or family can be very scary! The PPE also makes it harder for them to build a rapport with the people looking after them, especially when there’s so many of us coming in and out! But when you lose one sense, your other senses become stronger. My voice is so loud anyway that a lot of them can hear me coming and just say “Hi Sarah” when I knock on the door 😂 I also make a habit of talking to them about non health related things so whenever I come back, we pick up on conversations and this can help build a relationship and give them a sense of familiarity with me throughout my shift! I’m slowly adjusting to life as a hospital Nurse again. I had forgotten just how physically and emotionally demanding it can be but the feeling of helping somebody get better and feel comfortable and cared for during a challenging phase in their life, overrides those challenges. I’m already looking forward to being back again tomorrow! Until then I’ll spend my day off in bed, I’ve got articles to write but I’m almost done so any suggestions on what to watch, please send my way 🤗💙