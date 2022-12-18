صور رائعة.. أجمل لقطات الحفل الختامي لكأس العالم 2022

توّج المنتخب الأرجنتيني بكأس العالم لكرة القدم – قطر 2022 بفوزه على منتخب فرنسا بركلات الجزاء الترجيحية 4-2 بعد انتهاء الوقتَيْن الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل 3-3 في المباراة النهائية للمونديال التي أقيمت بينهما، (الأحد 18-12-20229، على استاد “لوسيل” في قطر.
وحقق ليونيل ميسي حلما طال انتظاره وقاد الأرجنتين لحصد لقب كأس العالم لكرة القدم بالفوز بركلات الترجيح 4-2 على فرنسا بعد انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي ثم الإضافي بالتعادل 3-3 في مباراة مثيرة ومجنونة باستاد لوسيل في قطر اليوم الأحد.
وأكمل ميسي (35 عاما) اللقب الكبير الوحيد الذي كان ينقص خزائنه، وعادل إنجاز الراحل دييجو مارادونا لدى الجماهير الأرجنتينية.
إليكم أروع اللقطات للحفل الختامي لكأس العالم قطر 2022:
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi is presented the trophy by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the trophy ceremony REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi receives the World Cup trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino as Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani looks on REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Geronimo Rulli celebrates with a child after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi is presented with the trophy by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after Argentina win the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 General view as Argentina’s Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates to celebrate winning the World Cup REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani before the trophy presentation after Argentina win the World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Final – Argentina v France – Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar – December 18, 2022 Argentina’s Lionel Messi touches the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach