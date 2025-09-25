الخميس 3 ربيع الثاني 1447 ﻫ - 25 سبتمبر 2025 |
باراك: أميركا تواصل دعم مساعي لبنان لإعادة بناء دولته

منذ ساعتين
آخر تحديث: 25 - سبتمبر - 2025 8:42 صباحًا
المبعوث الخاص للولايات المتحدة إلى سوريا توم باراك يتحدث بعد اجتماعه مع الرئيس جوزhف عون في القصر الرئاسي في بعبدا، لبنان، 26 أغسطس 2025. رويترز

كتب المبعوث الأميركي الخاص لسوريا توماس باراك على إكس: “تواصل الولايات المتحدة الأيمركية دعم لبنان في سعيه لإعادة بناء دولته، وتحقيق السلام مع جيرانه، والاستمرار في سعيه لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية الذي تم توقيعه في تشرين الثاني 2024، بما في ذلك نزع سلاح حزب الله.”

