باراك: أميركا تواصل دعم مساعي لبنان لإعادة بناء دولته

كتب المبعوث الأميركي الخاص لسوريا توماس باراك على إكس: “تواصل الولايات المتحدة الأيمركية دعم لبنان في سعيه لإعادة بناء دولته، وتحقيق السلام مع جيرانه، والاستمرار في سعيه لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية الذي تم توقيعه في تشرين الثاني 2024، بما في ذلك نزع سلاح حزب الله.”

The USA continues to support Lebanon’s endeavor to rebuild its own state, find peace with its neighbors, and continue its quest for resolution of its recently signed cessation of hostilities agreement in November of 2024, including the disarmament of Hizballah.

