بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي: لقيام هيئة جديدة للإشراف على الانتخابات النيابية في لبنان

14 - يوليو - 2021
الانتخابات النيابية اللبنانية

غرّدت بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان عبر حسابها على “تويتر”: “يجب تمكين الإدارة الانتخابية وهيئات الإشراف بالكامل قبل انتخابات لبنان في عام 2022. ومن الضروري قيام هيئة جديدة للإشراف على الانتخابات تحظى بميزانية مناسبة وتؤدي مهمتها باستقلالية”.

    لبنان وأوكرانيا
    تأجيل وصول سفينة الحبوب الأوكرانية المرتقبة الى لبنان.. إليكم السبب!!
    وزير الاقتصاد والتجارة أمين سلام
    سلام: البنك الدولي أمضى على قرض القمح بشكل نهائي
    قصر بعبدا
    رئاسة الجمهورية تعلق على معلومات مرسوم التجنيس

