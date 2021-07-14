بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي: لقيام هيئة جديدة للإشراف على الانتخابات النيابية في لبنان

غرّدت بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان عبر حسابها على “تويتر”: “يجب تمكين الإدارة الانتخابية وهيئات الإشراف بالكامل قبل انتخابات لبنان في عام 2022. ومن الضروري قيام هيئة جديدة للإشراف على الانتخابات تحظى بميزانية مناسبة وتؤدي مهمتها باستقلالية”.

Electoral management and supervisory bodies need to be fully empowered ahead of the 2022 #Lebanon elections. A new Supervisory Commission for Elections with a properly sized budget, carrying out its mandate independently, is essential.@ElenaValenciano pic.twitter.com/XMcRsyP5J6

