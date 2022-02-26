بهاء الحريري: أتضامن مع الشعب الأوكراني الذي يتصدى للغزو الروسي غير المبرر

غرد رجل الأعمال بهاء الحريري عبر حسابه على تويتر:

“أتضامن مع الشعب الأوكراني الذي يتصدى للغزو الروسي غير المبرر على أراضيه.

I stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are standing up to the unjustified Russian invasion of their territory.

@ZelenskyyUa

أتضامن مع الشعب الأوكراني الذي يتصدى للغزو الروسي غير المبرر على أراضيه.

I stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are standing up to the unjustified Russian invasion of their territory. @ZelenskyyUa — Bahaa Rafik Hariri (@bahaa_hariri_) February 26, 2022