بهاء الحريري: أتضامن مع الشعب الأوكراني الذي يتصدى للغزو الروسي غير المبرر

منذ 42 دقيقة
بهاء الحريري

بهاء الحريري

غرد رجل الأعمال بهاء الحريري عبر حسابه على تويتر:

“أتضامن مع الشعب الأوكراني الذي يتصدى للغزو الروسي غير المبرر على أراضيه.

I stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are standing up to the unjustified Russian invasion of their territory.
@ZelenskyyUa

 

