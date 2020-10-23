بومبيو: على دول العالم حماية نفسها من “حزب الله” وتقييد نشاطاته

قال وزير الخارجية الأميركي مايك بومبيو، إن “حزب الله لا يزال يشكل تهديداً ضد الولايات المتحدة وحلفاء واشنطن”.

وأضاف بومبيو، في تغريدة على حسابه عبر “تويتر”، أن “واشنطن فرضت الخميس عقوبات على قياديين اثنين بحزب الله”، مطالبا دول العالم بـ “حماية نفسها من حزب الله وتقييد نشاطاته”.

Hizballah remains a threat to the U.S. and our allies. Today we’re designating two Hizballah officials, further exposing the terrorist group’s activities and disrupting its operational networks. All countries should work to restrict Hizballah’s activities and protect themselves.

