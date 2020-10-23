استمع لاذاعتنا

بومبيو: على دول العالم حماية نفسها من “حزب الله” وتقييد نشاطاته

منذ 31 دقيقة
مايك بومبيو

مايك بومبيو

قال وزير الخارجية الأميركي مايك بومبيو، إن “حزب الله لا يزال يشكل تهديداً ضد الولايات المتحدة وحلفاء واشنطن”.

وأضاف بومبيو، في تغريدة على حسابه عبر “تويتر”، أن “واشنطن فرضت الخميس عقوبات على قياديين اثنين بحزب الله”، مطالبا دول العالم بـ “حماية نفسها من حزب الله وتقييد نشاطاته”.

 

