الأحد 2 صفر 1447 ﻫ - 27 يوليو 2025 |
توماس باراك: طالما احتفظ حزب الله بالسلاح.. التصريحات لن تكون كافية!

منذ 11 دقيقة
الموفد الأميركي توماس باراك- رويترز

في تغريدة لافتة، كتب المبعوث الأميركي توم برّاك عبر حسابه: “إن مصداقية الحكومة اللبنانية تعتمد على قدرتها على التوفيق بين المبدأ والممارسة. وكما قال قادتها مراراً وتكراراً، فمن الأهمية بمكان أن تحتكر الدولة السلاح. وطالما احتفظ حزب الله بالسلاح، فإن التصريحات لن تكون كافية”.

