توماس باراك: طالما احتفظ حزب الله بالسلاح.. التصريحات لن تكون كافية!

في تغريدة لافتة، كتب المبعوث الأميركي توم برّاك عبر حسابه: “إن مصداقية الحكومة اللبنانية تعتمد على قدرتها على التوفيق بين المبدأ والممارسة. وكما قال قادتها مراراً وتكراراً، فمن الأهمية بمكان أن تحتكر الدولة السلاح. وطالما احتفظ حزب الله بالسلاح، فإن التصريحات لن تكون كافية”.

The credibility of Lebanon’s government rests on its ability to match principle with practice. As its leaders have said repeatedly, it is critical that “the state has a monopoly on arms.” As long as Hizballah retains arms, words will not suffice. The government and Hizballah…

— Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) July 27, 2025