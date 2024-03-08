الجمعة 27 شعبان 1445 ﻫ - 8 مارس 2024 |
English Français عربي

برامج

شاهد آخر حلقاتنا اونلاين

جنبلاط لبايدن: لا جدوى من ارتجال موانئ وهمية وسط القصف

منذ ساعة واحدة
وليد جنبلاط

وليد جنبلاط

A A A
طباعة المقال

نشر رئيس الحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط على حسابه عبر منصة “اكس”: “الرئيس بايدن. لا شيء سيمنع المجاعة والموت لشعب غزة إذا كنت تؤخر وقف إطلاق النار الفوري. لا جدوى من ارتجال موانئ وهمية أو إسقاط حصص غذائية هزيلة وسط القصف المستمر لغزة”.

 

    المزيد من أخبار لبنان

    اللواء عباس إبراهيم
    إبراهيم: الوطن ليس فندقاً نرحل عنه كلما واجهتنا الصعاب
    كنعان: نحتاج رجال دولة لا سماسرة فالمحاصصة خربت لبنان
    مصرف لبنان
    فيديو.. اعتصام امام مصرف لبنان في الحمرا

    الأكثر قراءة

    وئام وهاب
    تصريحات خطيرة لوئام وهاب.. حزب الله اشترى أسلحة نوعية وهذا موعد الحرب على لبنان!
    عناصر من حزب الله
    إسرائيل تمهل حزب الله حتى هذا التاريخ.. إما الاتفاق وإما الحرب!
    الحدود الإسرائيلية - اللبنانية
    تعهد ضمنيّ من "الحزب"... وتفاؤل بشأن التوصل إلى هدنة جنوباً