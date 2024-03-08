جنبلاط لبايدن: لا جدوى من ارتجال موانئ وهمية وسط القصف

نشر رئيس الحزب التقدمي الإشتراكي السابق وليد جنبلاط على حسابه عبر منصة “اكس”: “الرئيس بايدن. لا شيء سيمنع المجاعة والموت لشعب غزة إذا كنت تؤخر وقف إطلاق النار الفوري. لا جدوى من ارتجال موانئ وهمية أو إسقاط حصص غذائية هزيلة وسط القصف المستمر لغزة”.

Président Biden .Nothing will prevent the starvation and the death of the people of Gaza if you are delaying the immediate https://t.co/QzvtnVK6kU is useless to improvise fictitious harbors or drop meagre food rations amidst the continuous bombardment of Gaza #gaza pic.twitter.com/kw9qreorPc

— Walid Joumblatt (@walidjoumblatt) March 8, 2024