سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان: مصدوم لاغتيال لقمان سليم.. ونطالب بالتحقيق المناسب

علّق سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان رالف طراف على مقتل الناشط لقمان سليم.

وغرّد عبر حسابه على تويتر قائلاً:

مصدوم وحزين لاغتيال لقمان سليم. تعازيّ الحارة لعائلته وأقاربه. ونأسف لثقافة الإفلات من العقاب السائدة في لبنان. ونطالب بالتحقيق المناسب من قبل الجهات المختصة.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the assassination of #LokmanSlim. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We deplore the prevailing culture of impunity in #Lebanon in which such heinous acts take place and demand a proper investigation by the competent authorities.

