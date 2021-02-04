الأثنين 7 ذو القعدة 1443 ﻫ - 6 يونيو 2022 |
سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان: مصدوم لاغتيال لقمان سليم.. ونطالب بالتحقيق المناسب

4 - فبراير - 2021
سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان رالف طراف

علّق سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي في لبنان رالف طراف على مقتل الناشط لقمان سليم.

وغرّد عبر حسابه على تويتر قائلاً:

مصدوم وحزين لاغتيال لقمان سليم. تعازيّ الحارة لعائلته وأقاربه. ونأسف لثقافة الإفلات من العقاب السائدة في لبنان. ونطالب بالتحقيق المناسب من قبل الجهات المختصة.

 

