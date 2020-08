هذا ما حل بمنزل المصمم اللبناني إيلي صعب في الجميزة

View this post on Instagram

From a Traditional Cultural Lebanese Residential House in #Gemmayze Elie & Claudine Saab Just like any Lebanese Family they Raised their 3 Gents in it , Elie Saab is not only an International Lebanese Designer but he is also a Patriotic #Lebanese Who even Lost his HQ Building in Down Town Beirut in #BeirutExplostion ! Memories Will Last , Bitter Moments will stay in the Heart ! But Beirut Will Rise Again! Elie You Represented your Country at Its Best , Is this his reward? Unfortunately I wish that Art & Culture Rule , we would have been super innovated! God Bless you all! @claudinesaab @eliesjr @eliesaabworld @celiosaab #MichelSaab [🔁SWIPE] @chakibrichani @chakibrichaniarchitects