فيديو مبكي.. فتاة سورية نجت من الزلزال تخاطب طبيبها بكلمات مؤثرة جداً

“I have a feeling you going to Jannah, I don’t know why.” Link in bio www.MedicalAidSyria.com/donate Please listen to this little girl. Little Sham spend 40 hours trapped under the rubble of her home following the earthquake hitting Syria/Turkey. Since than we treating her in our ICU and trying to save her life. My brothers and sister we really need your help to save her and the many other children in our hospital. Lets work together and make a lifesaving difference. Jazak Allahu khayr.

